Parsec Financial Management Inc. Decreases Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,511 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 141.2% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.84 on Thursday, hitting $155.96. 34,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,101. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a 200 day moving average of $146.99. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $123.61 and a twelve month high of $160.16.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

