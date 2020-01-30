Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,692 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,967,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,303,000 after acquiring an additional 546,322 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,388,000. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 785.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 348,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,358,000 after acquiring an additional 309,216 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,783,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 774,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,632,000 after acquiring an additional 133,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $203.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,137,834. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $180.29 and a 52 week high of $210.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.94.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.