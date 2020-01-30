Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $4,789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Broadcom by 33.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 911,270 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,574,000 after purchasing an additional 229,749 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,997,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 408.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 144,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,691,000 after buying an additional 116,125 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,780,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,421,177,000 after buying an additional 105,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,250,000. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $385.00 price objective (up from $330.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price objective (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded down $5.88 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $311.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,248,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,592,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $314.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.62 billion, a PE ratio of 48.39, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.90.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $3.25 dividend. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 74.67%.

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,146 shares of company stock worth $77,974,726. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

