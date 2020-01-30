Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $18,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SYSCO by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,130,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,201,542,000 after buying an additional 1,004,706 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 6.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,747,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,590,356 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 4.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,048,000 after purchasing an additional 177,287 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 0.5% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,317,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,161 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 5.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,862,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after purchasing an additional 90,881 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

SYY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. ValuEngine lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

SYSCO stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. 114,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,121,646. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.04 and a 200 day moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $42.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.48. SYSCO Co. has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $85.98.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. SYSCO had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.82%. SYSCO’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is an increase from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

In other news, CEO Thomas Bene sold 39,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,150,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,634,320. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert S. Charlton sold 28,948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total value of $2,328,287.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,706,777.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 227,412 shares of company stock worth $18,867,462. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

