Parsec Financial Management Inc. Grows Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,568 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF worth $25,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 289.3% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 7,365,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,473,000 shares during the period. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 952.6% during the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 1,316,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after buying an additional 1,191,514 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 767,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,405,000 after buying an additional 459,258 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5,702.9% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 232,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,837,000 after buying an additional 228,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1,913.6% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 226,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after buying an additional 215,030 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.94. 584,499 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,474. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $63.19 and a twelve month high of $79.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.36 and a 200-day moving average of $73.09.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

