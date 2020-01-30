Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $13.80 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 212,374 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,862 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 44,094 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340 shares during the last quarter. OLD Republic International Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 518,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,692,000 after purchasing an additional 218,000 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,963 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,213,000 after purchasing an additional 9,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $388,043.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,510,342.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,945 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,027. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.66. 480,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,275,880. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.93. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $70.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $80.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.11.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Mizuho set a $81.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.