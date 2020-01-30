Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $14.25 Million Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 297,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,433 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.05% of Nutrien worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Interstate Bank increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 470.6% during the third quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in Nutrien by 142.3% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $75,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $42.88. 96,757 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,712. Nutrien Ltd has a 52-week low of $42.80 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.18 and a 200-day moving average of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 66.91%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens downgraded Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James set a $65.00 price objective on Nutrien and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

