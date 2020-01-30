Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $18.15 Million Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,430 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 5,389 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $18,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 210.7% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. 1 North Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 209.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 373,364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 14,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 246.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 402 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $845,610.67. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 28,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,629.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday. Weeden restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.24.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, reaching $85.51. The company had a trading volume of 8,989,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,440,955. The stock has a market cap of $104.02 billion, a PE ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $89.44. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $67.05 and a 12 month high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 67.22% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is presently 57.95%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

