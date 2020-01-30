Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $24.72 Million Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,728 shares during the period. Emerson Electric makes up 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Emerson Electric worth $24,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 164.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 12.8% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 382,028 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43,374 shares during the period. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter worth $31,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,823.1% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 38.5% during the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on EMR. HSBC lowered Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Cowen lowered Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Cfra lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.25.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,969 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $806,769.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,817 shares in the company, valued at $6,532,490.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Blinn purchased 1,400 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.11 per share, with a total value of $102,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,414.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 63,565 shares of company stock valued at $4,701,330. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of EMR traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.95. The stock had a trading volume of 155,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,542,096. The firm has a market cap of $45.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52 week low of $55.98 and a 52 week high of $78.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07. The firm had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 12.55%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

