Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $28.06 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 234,296 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.6% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $28,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,250 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $11,162,000. Bank of Hawaii increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 19,221 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on LOW. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.88.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded down $1.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.58. 221,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,293,359. The company has a market capitalization of $92.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $123.14.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 146.62% and a net margin of 4.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 42.80%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

