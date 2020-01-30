Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $3.76 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,782 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,315 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 597.1% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Endowment & Philanthropic Services LLC now owns 506,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,738,000 after purchasing an additional 434,066 shares during the period. Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,183,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the period. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 15,364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.90 on Thursday, reaching $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,082,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,488,250. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $44.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $46.32.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

