Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $36.78 Million Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.2% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $36,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in BlackRock by 665.6% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 203,708 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,780,000 after purchasing an additional 177,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in BlackRock by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,642,761 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,586,748,000 after acquiring an additional 89,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in BlackRock by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 258,016 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,063 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,445,000. Finally, LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its position in BlackRock by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,489,000 after acquiring an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut BlackRock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $485.00 price objective on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $545.58.

Shares of BLK traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $535.89. The company had a trading volume of 16,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $513.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $468.65. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $401.82 and a 52 week high of $547.35. The company has a market capitalization of $81.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a $3.63 dividend. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 46.35%.

In other BlackRock news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.21, for a total transaction of $1,218,137.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.96, for a total transaction of $1,961,385.20. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

