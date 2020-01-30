Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $4.16 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,787 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF worth $4,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBB. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 12,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 12,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

IBB traded down $2.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $115.08. The company had a trading volume of 345,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,651. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $96.03 and a one year high of $123.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $120.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.94.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.