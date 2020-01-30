Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.57 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,915 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $5,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHA. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 75.6% in the third quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $74.50. The stock had a trading volume of 314,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,945. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $66.55 and a 1-year high of $77.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.16.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

