Parsec Financial Management Inc. Has $5.91 Million Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $5,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 70,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,345,000 after buying an additional 10,625 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 95,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,865,000 after buying an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter.

BATS IEFA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,222,089 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.45. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

