Parsec Financial Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 79.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,610 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $5,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVW. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after buying an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $627,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 411.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVW traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $200.38. 17,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 497,925. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.39 and a 200 day moving average of $185.71. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $157.93 and a twelve month high of $203.98.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

