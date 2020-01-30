Parsec Financial Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 382,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 83,725 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. accounts for approximately 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $22,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. 19.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. alerts:

TSM stock traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 671,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,479,394. The stock has a market cap of $296.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $36.29 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.80.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $317.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.86 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TSM. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.