Parsec Financial Management Inc. Purchases 22,702 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,273 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,702 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $14,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 69,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 36,935 shares in the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV lifted its position in Comcast by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 113,226 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,092,000 after purchasing an additional 10,570 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 90,658 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,497 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 5,899 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.93. 12,385,295 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,567,864. Comcast Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $47.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.94 and its 200-day moving average is $44.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $200.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.84%.

In related news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Comcast from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comcast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Further Reading: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.