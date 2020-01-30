Parsec Financial Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 44.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,468 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,097,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,060,840,000 after purchasing an additional 2,631,883 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,654,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,673,223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097,114 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,902,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,918,000 after acquiring an additional 237,373 shares during the period. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,041,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,704,000 after acquiring an additional 48,416 shares during the period. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.8% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 4,824,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492,914 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $326.92. The stock had a trading volume of 258,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,592,046. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $265.85 and a twelve month high of $334.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $325.60 and its 200 day moving average is $307.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

