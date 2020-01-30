Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,744 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 1,132.5% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. 6.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

NYSE UL traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,322. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.12 billion, a PE ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.57 and a 200 day moving average of $59.72. Unilever N.V. has a one year low of $51.99 and a one year high of $64.84.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.