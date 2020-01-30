Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,444 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 75.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,343,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,542,000 after acquiring an additional 577,328 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 17,142,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,537,639,000 after acquiring an additional 371,626 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,910,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,723,000 after acquiring an additional 263,920 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 9,480.7% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 230,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 228,010 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 946.7% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 194,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,437,000 after acquiring an additional 175,815 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

IWS stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 438,658. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $96.65.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.