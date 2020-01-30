Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,970 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,591 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $13,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 73.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SYK traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $213.45. 1,102,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,364,393. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $174.79 and a 1 year high of $223.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $211.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

In other news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 4,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $962,502.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Stryker from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. ValuEngine lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.45.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

