Parsec Financial Management Inc. Reduces Stake in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,911 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 1.3% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $21,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UTX. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in United Technologies during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $152.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 266,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,159,377. United Technologies Co. has a 12-month low of $117.25 and a 12-month high of $155.53. The company has a market capitalization of $131.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $140.72.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The company had revenue of $19.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $162.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of United Technologies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $169.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.27.

In other United Technologies news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 27,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.79, for a total value of $4,136,198.73. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,511,645.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.91, for a total transaction of $956,294.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,423,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,015 shares of company stock worth $10,163,321 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

