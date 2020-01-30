Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 10,015 Shares of Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 698,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 10,015 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $14,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 163.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. grace capital acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwater Malick LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KMI traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.29. 13,942,664 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969,334. Kinder Morgan Inc has a twelve month low of $17.71 and a twelve month high of $21.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $48.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.50.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 6.27% and a net margin of 16.58%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Kinder Morgan Inc will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 105.26%.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Kinder purchased 59,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,200,827.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 243,139,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,896,821,876.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas A. Martin sold 20,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.65, for a total value of $428,136.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 908,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,770,313.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 859,624 shares of company stock worth $17,133,827 in the last 90 days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on KMI. TD Securities initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Barclays downgraded Kinder Morgan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems; natural gas and crude oil gathering systems, and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas facilities.

