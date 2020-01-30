Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,065 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 151,189 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Amgen comprises 2.1% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $36,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,166,230.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $198.00 target price on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on Amgen from $253.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.11.

AMGN traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $224.64. 142,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,035,403. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.23. Amgen, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.30 and a 52-week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is 40.28%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

