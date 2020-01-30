Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 343,393 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for about 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $25,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $347,837,000 after buying an additional 364,422 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $236,074,000 after buying an additional 120,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,260,497 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $142,570,000 after buying an additional 10,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $6,010,725.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS stock traded down $1.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $69.03. 5,878,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,795,945. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CVS Health from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine upgraded CVS Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen set a $76.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

