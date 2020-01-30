Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,058 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,818 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,058 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $8,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 59,549 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,349,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $516,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $577,000. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JEC shares. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Jacobs Engineering Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.59.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $338,081.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,072,880.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of JEC stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $94.78. 811,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,245,781. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.85. The stock has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $98.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The construction company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 11.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. The company's Aerospace, Technology, Environmental and Nuclear segment offers scientific, engineering, construction, nuclear, environmental, and technical support services to the aerospace, defense, technical, and automotive industries.

