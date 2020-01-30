Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 5,816 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,441 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 5,816 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.4% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $23,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walmart by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 36,194 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,133 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 2,038 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total transaction of $9,852,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at $322,629,689.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $116.24. 2,476,712 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,585,191. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $330.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.45. Walmart Inc has a 1 year low of $93.11 and a 1 year high of $125.38.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WMT has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Walmart from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.51.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.