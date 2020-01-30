Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 609,490 Shares of Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 922,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 609,490 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $9,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of INFY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 55.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 754,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,244,000 after acquiring an additional 270,402 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Infosys by 24.6% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 14.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 168,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Infosys by 2.7% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 43,510 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.35% of the company’s stock.

INFY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.01. 329,640 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,901,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.67. Infosys Ltd has a 52 week low of $8.76 and a 52 week high of $12.08.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.76 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Ltd will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $10.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Citigroup lowered shares of Infosys to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.02.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides business information technology services, including application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, and business process management services, as well as engineering services, such as engineering and life cycle solutions; and consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration, and advanced technologies.

