Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 6,729 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,957 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 6,729 shares during the period. Target makes up 1.7% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $29,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,442 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,412 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 61.3% during the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 7,514 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,433,000. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 21,210 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TGT. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target (up from $130.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.14.

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $114.00. 3,082,082 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,853,326. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.21, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $69.07 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $842,010.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.