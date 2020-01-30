Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 946 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 185.2% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL traded down $2.29 on Thursday, hitting $196.44. The stock had a trading volume of 49,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,179. The stock has a market cap of $70.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $195.84. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $130.63 and a 52-week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Estee Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 46.14% and a net margin of 12.34%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 3,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.74, for a total value of $702,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Gregory Polcer sold 2,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.43, for a total value of $555,733.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,895,615.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,240 shares of company stock worth $8,621,216 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EL shares. Oppenheimer cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Estee Lauder Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $214.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup cut Estee Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.62.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

