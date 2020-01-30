Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 223,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,542 shares during the period. Dover makes up about 1.5% of Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Parsec Financial Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Dover worth $25,804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dover by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,354,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,237,921,000 after acquiring an additional 371,171 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Dover by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,090,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,585,000 after purchasing an additional 160,869 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Dover by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 581,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,911,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Dover by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 491,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,966,000 after purchasing an additional 146,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Dover by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 348,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DOV stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $117.82. 56,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,018. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Dover Corp has a 52-week low of $86.13 and a 52-week high of $120.04. The company has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.04 and its 200-day moving average is $103.95.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $96.00 price objective on shares of Dover and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.11.

In related news, VP William Spurgeon sold 6,559 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total value of $718,079.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,296 shares in the company, valued at $579,806.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 4,055 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.48, for a total value of $456,106.40. Insiders have sold 11,714 shares of company stock valued at $1,295,756 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

