Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Position in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 122,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Prudential Financial by 4.1% during the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 62.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PRU. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. DOWLING & PARTN restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.75.

Shares of PRU stock traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 720,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,559. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $91.20. The stock has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.59. Prudential Financial Inc has a twelve month low of $77.65 and a twelve month high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.27 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial Inc will post 11.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

