Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 238,812 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 100,221 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $14,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Conning Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $337,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Rio Tinto by 552.6% during the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 694,733 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 588,276 shares during the period. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich grew its position in Rio Tinto by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 8,115 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Rio Tinto by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RIO traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $54.80. 975,846 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,499,365. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.55. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a 1 year low of $47.88 and a 1 year high of $64.02.

Several research firms have recently commented on RIO. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Investec upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rio Tinto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $867.26.

In other news, insider Clark Megan acquired 525 shares of Rio Tinto stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

