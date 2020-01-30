Parsec Financial Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 274,128 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,708 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $15,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 709,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,419,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,650,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 23,747,019 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,384,830,000 after buying an additional 985,612 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 25,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank during the third quarter valued at approximately $361,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:TD traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $55.73. 61,593 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,371. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $102.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.03. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of $53.44 and a 52-week high of $59.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.60.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The bank reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.08 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 15.69%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.5605 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.33%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TD shares. CSFB downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.08.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

