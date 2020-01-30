Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.59.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PE. UBS Group increased their price target on Parsley Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Siebert Williams Shank restated a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Parsley Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Parsley Energy in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

Get Parsley Energy alerts:

NYSE:PE opened at $16.86 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.07 and its 200 day moving average is $16.94. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $510.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Parsley Energy will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a positive change from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.51%.

In other news, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,760.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PE. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 438.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,517,271 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,090,000 after buying an additional 2,863,746 shares during the period. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 49.7% during the third quarter. York Capital Management Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,547,887 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $59,605,000 after buying an additional 1,178,487 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,026.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,087,797 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $18,275,000 after buying an additional 991,238 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 94.7% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,623,330 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $27,272,000 after buying an additional 789,398 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Parsley Energy by 180.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,182,693 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,869,000 after buying an additional 760,305 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Receive News & Ratings for Parsley Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parsley Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.