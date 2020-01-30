Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, Imperial Capital Forecasts

Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) – Analysts at Imperial Capital raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Parsley Energy in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 28th. Imperial Capital analyst I. Haas now forecasts that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.37. Imperial Capital has a “Outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for Parsley Energy’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

PE has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Parsley Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parsley Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.46.

PE traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $16.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,913. Parsley Energy has a fifty-two week low of $13.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.94.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Parsley Energy in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 214.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Parsley Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Parsley Energy by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 7,736 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Parsley Energy news, Director Ron Brokmeyer acquired 5,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $207,760.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of Parsley Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 261,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,280,201.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is a boost from Parsley Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.51%.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

