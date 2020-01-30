Parthenon LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.1% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 910 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,205,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $21,839,988,000 after buying an additional 612,804 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the second quarter valued at about $695,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 675 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% in the second quarter. Farmers National Bank now owns 220 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 33.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,360.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,675.00 target price (up previously from $1,460.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,527.47.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $19.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1,439.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,532. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,025.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,503.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1,001.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,398.27 and a 200-day moving average of $1,272.80.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,265.00, for a total transaction of $31,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,095. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 12,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.94, for a total transaction of $798,418.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,687,187 shares of company stock valued at $337,436,197 in the last three months. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

