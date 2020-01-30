Particl (PART) Price Tops $0.70 on Exchanges

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 30th. One Particl coin can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00007452 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, Bit-Z, Bittrex and LiteBit.eu. Particl has a total market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $17,308.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Particl has traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 21st, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 9,710,397 coins. The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Particl’s official website is particl.io. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject.

Particl Coin Trading

Particl can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Bit-Z and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Particl should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

