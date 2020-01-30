Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 6th. Analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy to post earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PTEN opened at $7.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.54. Patterson-UTI Energy has a one year low of $7.67 and a one year high of $16.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.00 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.36.

Several brokerages recently commented on PTEN. Bernstein Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Patterson-UTI Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price target on Patterson-UTI Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Patterson-UTI Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.87.

In other Patterson-UTI Energy news, Director Terry H. Hunt sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $61,891.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 91,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,618.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

