PAXEX (PAXEX) Trading 14.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

PAXEX (CURRENCY:PAXEX) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 30th. One PAXEX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. During the last week, PAXEX has traded 14.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. PAXEX has a total market capitalization of $5,100.00 and $3.00 worth of PAXEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PAXEX alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00005282 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001511 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded up 37.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000088 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000026 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 41.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX Profile

PAXEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 13th, 2018. PAXEX’s total supply is 25,817,955 coins and its circulating supply is 17,571,745 coins. PAXEX’s official Twitter account is @PAXEXc. The official website for PAXEX is www.paxexcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PAXEX

PAXEX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAXEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAXEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PAXEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAXEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAXEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.