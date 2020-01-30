Paxos Standard (PAX) Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week

Paxos Standard (CURRENCY:PAX) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Paxos Standard has a total market capitalization of $228.30 million and $473.88 million worth of Paxos Standard was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paxos Standard has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Paxos Standard token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00010556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Kyber Network, MXC and FCoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000021 BTC.

POPCHAIN (PCH) traded 33.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Vezt (VZT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000129 BTC.

ORS Group (ORS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000386 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard (PAX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Paxos Standard’s total supply is 227,843,848 tokens and its circulating supply is 227,843,747 tokens. The official website for Paxos Standard is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Paxos Standard is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Paxos Standard Token Trading

Paxos Standard can be purchased on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Paxos Standard using one of the exchanges listed above.

