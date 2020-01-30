Paxos Standard Token Price Down 0.3% Over Last 7 Days (PAX)

Paxos Standard Token (CURRENCY:PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Paxos Standard Token has a market capitalization of $237.38 million and approximately $233.29 million worth of Paxos Standard Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paxos Standard Token token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00009653 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DOBI trade, ZB.COM and Gate.io. During the last week, Paxos Standard Token has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002558 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $297.08 or 0.03121869 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00195668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00030414 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.71 or 0.00123053 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Paxos Standard Token Profile

Paxos Standard Token was first traded on September 1st, 2018. Paxos Standard Token’s total supply is 237,071,887 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,000,555 tokens. Paxos Standard Token’s official website is paxos.com/standard. Paxos Standard Token’s official Twitter account is @madana_hq. Paxos Standard Token’s official message board is medium.com/@PaxosStandard.

Buying and Selling Paxos Standard Token

Paxos Standard Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DOBI trade, Gate.io and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paxos Standard Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paxos Standard Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paxos Standard Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

