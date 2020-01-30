Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) is Confluence Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,656,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the quarter. Paychex accounts for 2.1% of Confluence Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Confluence Investment Management LLC owned 0.46% of Paychex worth $140,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 38,059 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,237,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.7% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 58.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised Paychex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup raised Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Paychex in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.50.

In other news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total transaction of $1,534,368.61. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,673.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 50,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total value of $4,294,545.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,003,772.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,823 shares of company stock worth $7,609,568. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Paychex stock opened at $87.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.23, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.87. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.80 and a 1 year high of $89.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.11 and a 200-day moving average of $84.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

