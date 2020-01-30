Payfair Market Cap Achieves $10,146.00 (PFR)

Payfair (CURRENCY:PFR) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. Over the last week, Payfair has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Payfair has a total market cap of $10,146.00 and approximately $543.00 worth of Payfair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Payfair token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Fatbtc and IDEX.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Payfair

Payfair’s genesis date was November 27th, 2017. Payfair’s total supply is 40,487,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,347,537 tokens. Payfair’s official Twitter account is @payfairio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Payfair is /r/payfair and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Payfair is payfair.io.

Buying and Selling Payfair

Payfair can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Payfair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Payfair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Payfair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

