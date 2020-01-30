Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 29.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 51.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 382 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 125.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total value of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at $44,197,888.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 115,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,802,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The business’s 50-day moving average is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.69. The company has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.66, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.