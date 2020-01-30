Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Hoertkorn Richard Charles

Hoertkorn Richard Charles reduced its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,055 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 995 shares during the quarter. Paypal comprises approximately 2.7% of Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Paypal were worth $4,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 6.2% in the third quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after acquiring an additional 33,143 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 10.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,010 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Bode LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 1.6% in the third quarter. Beck Bode LLC now owns 31,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $117.12. 13,600,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.69. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $86.62 and a 1-year high of $121.48.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.87.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.