Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at SunTrust Banks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. SunTrust Banks’ target price would indicate a potential downside of 5.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PYPL. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Nomura set a $139.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.87.

Get Paypal alerts:

PYPL traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.56. 10,462,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. Paypal has a twelve month low of $86.62 and a twelve month high of $121.48. The stock has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 427,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,197,888.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $2,693,550.87. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 609.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,402,613 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $456,067,000 after buying an additional 3,781,844 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after buying an additional 1,194,180 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Paypal during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,961,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,282,000. Finally, Lindsell Train Ltd grew its holdings in Paypal by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 7,371,352 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $763,598,000 after buying an additional 623,921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.