Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $124.00

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Raymond James from $122.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. BidaskClub raised shares of Paypal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 30th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Paypal from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Paypal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.87.

PYPL traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $116.25. 8,700,750 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.69. Paypal has a 52-week low of $86.62 and a 52-week high of $121.48. The company has a market cap of $136.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.58, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

In other news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.49, for a total transaction of $3,104,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 427,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,197,888.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,379 shares of company stock valued at $6,074,226 over the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Natixis lifted its stake in shares of Paypal by 1,020.3% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 78,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 71,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paypal by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,983,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,582,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,194,180 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Paypal during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Paypal by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 280,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,154,000 after purchasing an additional 33,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paypal by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 553 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

