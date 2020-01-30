Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Raised to $125.00 at Robert W. Baird

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PYPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Paypal from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Compass Point began coverage on Paypal in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Paypal to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.65.

PYPL stock traded down $1.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $114.96. 3,167,763 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,493,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $111.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.69. Paypal has a 52 week low of $86.62 and a 52 week high of $121.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total transaction of $2,693,550.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 407,793 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,160.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 2,660 shares of Paypal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.75, for a total value of $275,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,274 shares in the company, valued at $11,959,677.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,379 shares of company stock worth $6,074,226. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paypal by 0.4% during the first quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,524 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Paypal by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 5,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 12,480 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America lifted its position in shares of Paypal by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Life Insurance Co. of America now owns 4,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

